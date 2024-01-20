IWMF seeks nominations for Courage in Journalism Awards

File photo: IWMF logo
Itoro ETUKUDO

THE International Women’s Media Foundation (IWMF) is seeking nominations for its Courage in Journalism Awards in English, French and Spanish.

Nominations are opened to full-time and freelance women journalists working in print, broadcast or online media in any country.

IWMF is built to serve the holistic needs of women and non-binary journalists with equity, opportunity, recognition and safety.


    The Courage Journalist Award honours women who have demonstrated extraordinary strength of character in journalism under difficult or dangerous circumstances.

    Candidates must be full-time staff or freelance women or nonbinary reporters, writers, editors, photographers or producers working in any country and of any nationality.

    Nominations for the award is strictly third-part based (no self nomination). The deadline for application submission is March 3, 2024.

    Interested applicants can apply here.

