Jack Ma’s medical supplies donations  arrive Nigeria for COVID-19 treatment

AN Ethiopian Airlines Freighter carrying medical supplies donated by the co-founder of Alibaba. Jack Ma, landed on Tuesday afternoon at the Lagos International Airport.

The aircraft left Ethiopia on Tuesday morning to make deliveries to Nigeria, South Africa, Burundi, Rwanda, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, Kenya, and South Sudan.

On arrival, the airline said it was pleased to deliver these much needed critical medical supplies and equipment to help in the global fight against the COVID-19.

“We appreciate the donation of the Jack Ma Foundation and the generosity of Jack Ma. We admire Abiy Ahmed, our Prime Minister, for his initiative and organization of the entire coordination of the process,” Firihiewot Mekonnen, general manager, Ethiopian Airlines, Nigeria said.

These donations which include 1.1million testing kits, six million masks and 60,000 protective suits were being distributed throughout Africa, with distributions already done to other countries like Egypt, Sudan, Eritrea and Djibouti on Monday just as the Abiy Ahmed Ethiopian Prime Minister promised.