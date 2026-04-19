JAMB apologises for delay in UTME result release, warns against result fasification

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has issued an apology to candidates following a delay in the release of results for those who sat for the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) on Friday, April 17, 2026.

The board had previously indicated that the second batch of the 2026 results would be available by midnight on Saturday. However, the failure to meet this timeline caused concern among candidates and parents.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Board’s spokesperson, Fabian Benjamin, attributed the delay to the official engagement of the Board’s chief executive.

“We sincerely apologise for the delay in releasing the results for Friday April 17, which is the second batch in the series as earlier promised. Our Chief Executive was unavailable due to an important engagement but would be in the office today, and we assure you that the results will be released later in the day, before nightfall,” the statement reads.

The board further expressed regret for the anxiety caused to candidates who stayed up expecting their scores.

The delay affects only the second batch of the series. JAMB confirmed that the first batch, consisting of 632,788 results for candidates who wrote the examination on Thursday, April 16, has already been processed and released.

Candidates from the first batch have been checking their results via SMS, as the board noted that result slips are not yet available for printing at this stage.

JAMB advised candidates to check their results by sending “UTMERESULT” as an SMS to 55019 or 66019 using the phone number linked to their registration.

The board also issued a stern warning against the manipulation of result messages. It revealed that security agencies are already taking action against individuals attempting to forge scores.

“Currently, two candidates and one parent are in custody for engaging in result falsification using AI and other electronic means. Any candidate found culpable will face the full consequences of the law,”

The 2026 UTME is currently ongoing nationwide. JAMB assured all stakeholders that the examination process is being closely monitored and that subsequent results will be released in batches as they are cleared.