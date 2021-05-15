JAMB postpones 2021 UTME to June 19

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculations Board (JAMB) has announced that the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) has been moved from June 3 to June 19.

Head of Media and Protocol Frank Benjamin confirmed this in a phone conversation with The ICIR, stating that the announcement was made in a communique issued in Abuja on Saturday.

Registration for the examinations was also extended by two weeks, and has now been scheduled to end on May 29

The board had announced on Friday that the date for the 2021 UTME could be shifted as over 600,000 candidates were yet to register for the examination.

Registrar of the board Is-haq Oloyede had said that candidates were experiencing difficulty with registration due to National Identification Number (NIN) challenges.

Oloyede stated that while a large number of candidates had registered without problems, there was still the need to give everyone equal opportunity to sit for the examinations.

He apologised for the initiatives introduced in the 2021 UTME, and described them as measures put in place to expose candidates who would attempt to indulge in examination malpractices.

The registrar noted that candidates were expected to attach to their examination slip, a photograph of themselves, and photographs of owners of the NIN used for registration. He urged the candidates to pay attention to the details to avoid disparity in the registration process.