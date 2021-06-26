We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has suspended the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) code to check the recently-released results of the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

Media Officer of JAMB Fabian Benjamin who disclosed in a statement issued on Saturday explained that the announcement was prompted by challenges being experienced with the use of the USSD 55019 code by the candidates.

He said all candidates are now expected to visit JAMB’s website to access their results.

“It has come to the attention of the Board that the result checking on USSD code 55019 is saddled with some challenges. Consequently, the Board hereby directs all candidates to visit the JAMB portal to check for their 2021 UTME result.

“Each candidate is to follow these simple steps; Visit https://www.jamb.gov.ng.

“On the menu bar, click on e-facility; On the page that shows up, click on UTME 2021 Main Results Notification Slip; Enter your registration number and click the button Check My Result.

“Candidates can check their results from anywhere there is internet access, checking by USSD code 55019 is suspended,” it stated.

Last week Friday, JAMB released the results of candidates who sat in more than 720 Computer-Based Test (CBT) centres for the exams conducted between Saturday, 19th and Tuesday, 22 June 2021.

It however withheld some results over suspected misconduct, stating that it would not hesitate to withdraw the results of any candidate found culpable after concluding its investigations.