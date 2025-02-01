Japan, UNOPS donate disaster response vehicles, equipment to Anambra

JAPAN and the United Nations Office for Project Services (UNOPS) have handed over vehicles and ICT equipment to the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to boost the agency’s response to disasters.

The donation followed The ICIR’s investigation into how abandoned government projects expose communities in the state to erosion and related crises.

The equipment, handed over on January 30, in Awka, the state capital, includes 10 vehicles (three pickup trucks, four SUVs, and three cargo trucks) and 25 ICT devices (eight laptops, 10 GPS devices, five photocopiers, and two GPS flood detection and monitoring tools).

The intervention is part of the $690,000 project titled “Emergency Support to Climate Disasters in Anambra State,” aimed at equipping SEMA for timely and effective disaster response.

Speaking at the ceremony, the director and representative of UNOPS, Ifeoma Esther Charles-Monwuba, emphasised the project’s dual objective of providing immediate humanitarian assistance and strengthening disaster management systems in Anambra State.

“The overarching goal of this project is to provide humanitarian assistance to flood victims while enhancing the logistical and operational capacity of the Anambra State Emergency Management Agency. This will ensure timely and adequate services are delivered before, during, and after disaster incidents in the state,” she stated.

She detailed how the vehicles and ICT equipment would transform the agency’s ability to respond effectively to natural disasters, particularly floods.

“The provision of these resources will not only enhance the logistical capacity of SEMA but also improve emergency preparedness and response outcomes. The vehicles, for instance, will ensure faster deployment of relief materials and personnel to affected areas, while the ICT tools will provide critical support in data collection, flood monitoring, and coordination of rescue operations.”

Charles-Monwuba also highlighted the project’s long-term focus on building resilience against climate disasters.

“Beyond the provision of equipment, we have also included capacity-building workshops to train SEMA staff on the proper use of these tools. The aim is to ensure sustainability and maximise the impact of this intervention. With this support, we hope Anambra State will be better prepared to handle future disasters and protect its communities.”

Read Also:

She expressed gratitude to the Government of Japan for funding the project and reaffirmed UNOPS’s commitment to supporting vulnerable communities.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

“This collaboration showcases the power of partnerships in addressing climate-related challenges, and we are grateful to the Government of Japan for its dedication to disaster risk reduction in Nigeria.”

The project’s broader aim is to ensure that Anambra State is equipped to respond to disasters and prevent them, using advanced tools for flood monitoring and early warning systems.

The ICIR reported that Anambra, one of the South-East states battling perennial erosion and flooding challenges, has over 100 gully sites. Only about 30 have received attention according to a research, ‘Review of Gully Erosion in Anambra State: Geology, Causes, Effects, Control Measures and Challenges Associated with Its Mitigation’.

THE ICIR’s investigation showed that some of the awarded erosion and flood control contracts aimed at solving the problems have remained completely abandoned. Work never started on some while others were poorly executed and have almost returned to their previous states.