29.1 C
Abuja

Jigawa sacks Shari’ah court judge over N50,000 bribe

Judiciary
Beloved John
Beloved John

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has fired an Upper Shari’ah Court judge for receiving collecting bribe from a litigant.

The judge, Safiyanu Dabi, was indicted by the Commission for receiving a N50,000 bribe from a litigant who appeared before him at the Upper Shari’a Court, Birnin-Kudu.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Judiciary, Abbas Wangara, disclosed this to journalists on Friday, April 7.

“During its 170th Meeting, Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission resolved for Compulsory Retirement of One Upper Shari’a Court Alkali (Judge) for severe official misconduct.

“Following extensive deliberations, the Commission collectively resolved for Compulsory Retirement of *Alkali Safiyanu Muhammad Dabi* for collecting a bribe of Fifty Thousand Naira (50,000) from a litigant who appeared before him when he was at Upper Shari’a Court, Birnin-Kudu.”

Wangara warned judicial officers to shun all forms of corruption for a corrupt-free judiciary in the state.

He noted that any judiciary staff found wanting will be discharged from their official assignment.

“Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission, as one of the best Commission across the Country in terms of operating within the ambit of the legal framework, called on its entire staff to put all hands on deck to maintain that tempo in the administration of justice,” he added.

Wangara also disclosed that the Commission had appointed Aliyu Muhammed as Deputy Chief Registrar II Shari’a Court of Appeal and Abdulrashid Alhassan as Chief Inspector Shari’a Court of Appeal.

The other appointees are Muhammed Lawan, who was appointed Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal and Muhammed Adamu as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal. 

According to Wangara all four new appointees are trained lawyers.

Author profile
Beloved John

Beloved John is an investigative reporter with International Centre for Investigative Reporting.

You can reach her via: Bjohn@icirnigeria.org

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

THE Gombe State chapterof the All Progressives Congress (APC) has suspended Senator Amos Bulus...
News

Bayelsa boat mishap: Diri orders search for victims as corpses float ashore

BAYELSA state governor Duoye Diri has ordered relevant government and security agencies to join...
National News

IGP deploys newly promoted AIGs

THE Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, has deployed the newly appointed Assistant...
Conflict and Security

Buhari condemns Benue killings, orders arrest of perpetrators

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the recent killings in Benue communities, ordering security agencies...
News

Pencom cautions against activities of ‘Pension Desk Practitioners’

THE National Pension Commission (PenCom) has called on the public to be mindful of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
APC suspends Gombe senator over alleged anti-party activities

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Projects

Pages

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.