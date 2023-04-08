Jigawa sacks Shari’ah court judge over N50,000 bribe

THE Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission has fired an Upper Shari’ah Court judge for receiving collecting bribe from a litigant.

The judge, Safiyanu Dabi, was indicted by the Commission for receiving a N50,000 bribe from a litigant who appeared before him at the Upper Shari’a Court, Birnin-Kudu.

The spokesperson, Jigawa State Judiciary, Abbas Wangara, disclosed this to journalists on Friday, April 7.

“During its 170th Meeting, Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission resolved for Compulsory Retirement of One Upper Shari’a Court Alkali (Judge) for severe official misconduct.

“Following extensive deliberations, the Commission collectively resolved for Compulsory Retirement of *Alkali Safiyanu Muhammad Dabi* for collecting a bribe of Fifty Thousand Naira (50,000) from a litigant who appeared before him when he was at Upper Shari’a Court, Birnin-Kudu.”

Wangara warned judicial officers to shun all forms of corruption for a corrupt-free judiciary in the state.

He noted that any judiciary staff found wanting will be discharged from their official assignment.

“Jigawa State Judicial Service Commission, as one of the best Commission across the Country in terms of operating within the ambit of the legal framework, called on its entire staff to put all hands on deck to maintain that tempo in the administration of justice,” he added.

Wangara also disclosed that the Commission had appointed Aliyu Muhammed as Deputy Chief Registrar II Shari’a Court of Appeal and Abdulrashid Alhassan as Chief Inspector Shari’a Court of Appeal.

The other appointees are Muhammed Lawan, who was appointed Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal and Muhammed Adamu as Zonal Deputy Chief Inspector, Shari’a Court of Appeal.

According to Wangara all four new appointees are trained lawyers.