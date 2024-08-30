back to top

Joan Shorenstein Center fellowship at Harvard calls for application

Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government is accepting applications for the Joan Shorenstein Center Fellowship in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Applicants must be journalists, scholars or policymakers active in the field of press, politics and public policy. English fluency is required.


     

     

    Fellows are required to live in residence for one semester and may receive a stipend. Travel and living expenses are not covered by the centre.

    Journalists with at least 10 years of experience who are interested in sharing, expanding and researching public policy and political affairs can apply for this fellowship. Applicants should not have participated in another fellowship within the two years prior to their preferred semester.

    A desk in the Shorenstein Center offices, a Harvard email address and a Harvard ID are provided. To apply, send a cover letter, a completed application form, a research project proposal, a curriculum vitae/resume and recommendations.

    Applications are accepted on a rolling basis. Interested applicants can apply here.

    Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

