27.1 C
Abuja

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov. Photo Credit: The Guardia Nigeria

Related

1min read

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Rappler, an online news site,  Maria Ressa, and Editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Russian independent newspaper, Dmitry Muratov, have jointly been awarded the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize.

This was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway, on Friday.

According to the Committee, the award was given to recognise their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, “a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The 58-year-old Filipino Journalist Ressa has worked as a lead investigative reporter for CNN in Asia for almost 20 years and is one of the 25 key players on the Information and Democracy Commission launched by Reporters without Borders.

Ressa had expressed her excitement, saying her win was evidence that “nothing is possible without facts.”

Rappler had also released a statement that described the award as an honour to the organisation.

“It could not have come at a better time –a time when journalists and the truth are being attacked and undermined,” it read.

- Advertisement -

Russian journalist Muratov, 59, has received several awards, including France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

The Nobel Committee noted that he had defended free speech in Russia under harsh conditions.

Muratov described the award as “retribution for Russian journalism which is being repressed now.”

The Nobel Peace Prize was established by the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in 1901. It is one of the world’s top awards and is worth $1.1 million.

The prize is meant to honour people who have worked towards the unity of nations, and the promotion of peace.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

CHIEF Executive Officer (CEO) of Rappler, an online news site,  Maria Ressa, and Editor-in-chief...
News

Police: No plan to bring back disbanded SARS

CONTRARY to media reports, the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) said it had no plan...
Featured News

Two ICIR journalists shortlisted for West Africa Media Excellence Awards

TWO ICIR journalists, Olugbenga Adanikin and Niyi Oyedeji have been shortlisted as finalists for...
News

Amid subsidy controversy, Nigeria fails to meet OPEC quota

THE Nigerian government is currently facing the twin dilemma of subsidy payment running into...
News

Chiwetalu Agu was arrested for soliciting support for IPOB – Nigerian Army

THE Nigerian Army have said that Nollywood actor Chiwetalu was arrested for soliciting support...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePolice: No plan to bring back disbanded SARS

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.