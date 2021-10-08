Journalists Maria Ressa, Dmitry Muratov awarded 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

— 1min read

This was announced by the Norwegian Nobel Committee in Oslo, Norway, on Friday.

According to the Committee, the award was given to recognise their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, “a precondition for democracy and lasting peace.”

The 58-year-old Filipino Journalist Ressa has worked as a lead investigative reporter for CNN in Asia for almost 20 years and is one of the 25 key players on the Information and Democracy Commission launched by Reporters without Borders.

Ressa had expressed her excitement, saying her win was evidence that “nothing is possible without facts.”

Rappler had also released a statement that described the award as an honour to the organisation.

“It could not have come at a better time –a time when journalists and the truth are being attacked and undermined,” it read.

Russian journalist Muratov, 59, has received several awards, including France’s highest decoration, the Legion of Honor.

The Nobel Committee noted that he had defended free speech in Russia under harsh conditions.

Muratov described the award as “retribution for Russian journalism which is being repressed now.”

The Nobel Peace Prize was established by the will of Swedish inventor Alfred Nobel in 1901. It is one of the world’s top awards and is worth $1.1 million.

The prize is meant to honour people who have worked towards the unity of nations, and the promotion of peace.