Kaduna governor condemns killing of worshippers, orders probe

KADUNA State governor, Uba Sani, has directed the police to investigate the bandits’ attack on Saya-Saya village, in Ikara Local Government Area of the state, that led to five worshippers’ death in a mosque.

Sani, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mohammed Shehu, on Sunday, September 3, described the killing as wicked and barbaric.

The governor assured his government would work tirelessly until peace is restored in every part of the state.

On Saturday, September 2, The ICIR reported that seven persons, including five worshippers, were killed by suspected bandits in the village.

The five worshippers were gunned down in the village mosque, while the remaining two other victims were killed at different locations.

According to sources in the village, the incident happened around 8 p.m. while villagers conducted their sunset prayers (Isha’i) at a nearby mosque on Friday, September 1.

The village Head, Abdulrahman Yusuf, who confirmed the attack, said the head of the vigilante in the community was among the victims killed inside the mosque.

“We suspected they traced him (vigilante boss) to the mosque to attack him. We were inside the mosque praying when they arrived and started shooting. Five persons were killed at the mosque, while a driver who brought food items to the village was also killed. The other person was killed at a nearby village,” he said.

He also mentioned that one of the individuals injured by gunfire during the attack was transported to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital for medical care.

Reacting to this incident, the state governor said, “We understand the concerns and anxieties of the residents of Ikara, in particular, and Kaduna State, in general. Your safety and security are our top priorities, and we want to reassure you that we are working tirelessly to maintain peace and stability.

He called on the public to remain calm and provide relevant information that could assist in investigating the incident.