Kano deputy governor resigns

KANO State Deputy Governor, Aminu Gwarzo, has resigned.

His resignation followed ongoing impeachment proceedings initiated against him by the state House of Assembly.

His resignation was announced on Friday, March 27, in a statement issued by the spokesperson of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, Habibu Mohammed.

“The Kwankwasiyya Movement wishes to formally inform the general public, the good people of Kano State, and the entire nation that the Deputy Governor of Kano State has tendered his resignation from office,” the statement said.

The ICIR reports that the development came weeks after the state House of Assembly began moves to impeach him, while a Federal High Court sitting in Kano declined his request to halt the process.

The Kwankwasiyya Movement said Gwarzo’s decision to step down was taken in the interest of stability and to allow governance in the state to function without disruption.

It added that prevailing circumstances had limited his ability to fully carry out the responsibilities of his office.

However, the statement stressed that the resignation did not amount to an admission of the allegations levelled against him, maintaining that he remained confident of his records in public service.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this resignation does not in any way constitute an admission of the allegations raised against him by the Kano State House of Assembly. The deputy governor maintains his innocence and firmly believes that his records in office and public service remain a testament to his integrity and commitment to the people,” the movement added.

According to the group, Gwarzo has also resolved to dedicate more time and energy to the Kwankwasiyya Movement, particularly in strengthening its structures, rebuilding strategies, and engaging in critical political realignments ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The impeachment process against Gwarzo was initiated earlier in March after he was accused of gross misconduct, abuse of office, and breach of public trust.

Lawmakers accused him of diverting funds during his tenure as Commissioner for Local Government, alleging that he received monthly payments from the state’s 44 local government councils between 2023 and 2024, amounting to hundreds of millions of naira.

Additional claims included the alleged collection of further funds under the guise of special assignments, as well as authorising payments running into hundreds of millions of naira to a pharmaceutical company, actions the assembly said violated procurement and fiscal regulations.

The impeachment notice, reportedly backed by a significant number of lawmakers, met the constitutional threshold required to commence the process.

The crisis followed heightened tensions in the state after Governor Abba Yusuf’s defection from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), largely controlled by Kwankwasiyya’s leaders, to the All Progressives Congress (APC). The move, The ICIR reported, triggered divisions within the state’s leadership.