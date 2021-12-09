34.1 C
Abuja

Kastina government lifts ban on telecommunication services

Bankole Abe
Gov. Bello Masari

1min read

THE Katsina State Government has lifted  ban on mobile telecommunications network services in the state.

The ban, which affected significant kidnap hot spots in the state, has affected businesses and communications in major cities of the state.

Areas affected include: Sabuwa, Dandume, Safana, Kurfi, Danmusa, Dustin Ma, Kankara, Matazu, Musawa, Funtua, Faskari, , Bakori, Danja, and Malunfashi.

Special Adviser to Governor Bello Masari on security matters Ibrahim Katsina told Premium Times that relative peace was being witnessed in the areas.

“As I speak to you, networks have been restored in some local government areas,” he said.

The state government also demanded a review of the ban on selling domestic animals in weekly markets.

On Thursday,  Police spokesperson in the state Gambo Isa said the governor had directed that smaller animals such as goats and sheep would be affected by the containment order.

The state government placed a ban on telecommunication services to curtail the high rate of kidnapping and criminality in the state three months ago.

