29.1 C
Abuja

Katsina govt lifts ban on use of motorcycles at night

Featured NewsNews
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE governor of Katsina State, Aminu Masari, has suspended the ban on the use of motorcycles at night till November 20.

Al-Amin Isah, the Director-General, New Media to the Governor, made the announcement in a statement he issued in Katsina.

“In the spirit of the current Eid-El Maulud (celebration of the birth of Prophet Mohmmed), Gov. Masari has approved the suspension of the ban on the use of motorcycles at night.

“The suspension ends on Nov. 20. Members of the public are enjoined to be law-abiding during the suspension of the ban.

“Members of the public are also advised to be vigilant and to assist security agencies in enhancing peace and security in the state,’’ the statement said.

The state government placed the ban in the wake of heightened insecurity in the state.

It also lifted the ban during Ramadan (the 30-day fasting period for Muslims) to enable the faithful to observe the period without hindrance.

Author profile
Nurudeen AKEWUSHOLA
Author Page
- Advertisement -

Nurudeen Akewushola is an investigative reporter and fact-checker with The ICIR. He believes courageous in-depth investigative reporting is the key to social justice, accountability and good governance in the society. You can shoot him a scoop via nyahaya@icirnigeria.org and @NurudeenAkewus1 on Twitter.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

PDP postpones Atiku’s planned visit to Kaduna

THE Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kaduna State chapter, has postponed the consultative visit of...
News

DSS releases journalist accused of insulting Uzodinma 

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has freed Casmir Chinonye Uzomah, a staff of...
Education

Sokoto, Zamfara: The hard realities of being disabled and displaced in Northwest Nigeria

As Nigeria’s Northwest grapples with insecurity, over 500,000 Nigerians have been forced to flee...
Business and Economy

Drop in load allocation disrupts power on Lagos Island

SOME communities in Lagos under the network of the Eko Distribution Company (EKO DisCo),...
Politics and Governance

Enenche opens up on Lekki toll gate shooting

A retired Major General and former spokesperson of the Nigerian Army, John Enenche, has...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePDP postpones Atiku’s planned visit to Kaduna

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.