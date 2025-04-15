Katy Perry makes history as part of all female crew on Blue Origin spaceflight

POP icon Katy Perry and five other women, successfully completed a suborbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket on Monday, April 14 2025, in what has been perceived to be a groundbreaking moment for both celebrity culture and the future of space tourism.

Joining Perry on the journey were Jeff Bezos’s fiancée Lauren Sánchez, CBS presenter Gayle King, former NASA rocket scientist Aisha Bowe, civil rights activist Amanda Nguyen, and film producer Kerianne Flynn.

The flight, which lasted approximately 11 minutes, lifted off from Blue Origin’s West Texas launch site at 08:30 am (14:30 BST), according to Blue Origin, propelling the crew more than 100 kilometers above Earth crossing the Kármán line, the internationally recognized boundary of space. The passengers experienced a few moments of weightlessness before the capsule parachuted safely back to Earth.

The spacecraft, fully autonomous and pilot-free, returned with a soft, parachute-assisted landing. Cheers erupted inside the capsule as the recovery crew arrived, and Jeff Bezos himself opened the hatch to greet the crew.

Speaking after their successful landing, Sánchez, who was the first to exit, tearfully reflected on the view from space, saying that “I am so proud of this crew I can’t put it into words” “earth looked so quiet. It was quiet, but really alive,” she added.

Perry followed, kissing the ground and lifting a daisy skyward in tribute to her daughter, Daisy. Gayle King also knelt to kiss the ground, expressing deep appreciation for Earth.

Observers at the launch included a host of celebrities, such as show business personality Khloé Kardashian and Oprah Winfrey. Kardashian described the event as emotional and inspiring saying “Whatever you dream of is in reach, especially in today’s day and age”.

Oprah spoke about her close friend Gayle King’s accomplishment, noting King’s usual fear of flying and praising her courage.

American billonaire Jeff Bezos, who also started Amazon is the founder of Blue Origin.