Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Zuru, dies in Egypt

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Kebbi Assembly Speaker, Zuru, dies in Egypt
File photo of Kebbi state speaker Mohammed Zuru
Mustapha USMAN
Mustapha USMAN

THE Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Mohammad Zuru, is dead.

Zuru reportedly died on Monday in Egypt after a brief illness, according to a statement by the state House of Assembly.

The statement was signed by an official of the House, Murtala Diri, and shared via his official Facebook page on behalf of the Assembly.

Until his death, he represented the Zuru constituency and served as Speaker of the 10th Kebbi State House of Assembly. He was elected to the position on June 8, 2023, and was regarded as a prominent political figure within the Zuru Emirate.

“Speaker of the Kebbi State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mohammed Usman Zuru (Lifiddan Zuru), has passed away. He died in the early evening of Monday, 6th April, 2026, while receiving medical treatment in Cairo, Egypt.

“The late speaker, representing Zuru Constituency was a prominent political figure from Zuru emirate, served as the Speaker of the Kebbi State 10th Assembly. His death is a significant loss to his constituents, the state’s legislative body, the political community, as well as the state and the country in general,” the statement read.

Also, confirming his death to Punch Newspaper, an aide to the state governor on communication and strategy, Idris Zuru, described the incident as shocking.

“The death of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Muhammad Usman Zuru, came to us as a rude shock. It is a painful loss not only to Kebbi State but to the entire nation,” he said.

Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

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