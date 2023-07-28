27.1 C
Abuja
HomeNews
News

Kidnappers in police uniforms: FCT CP debunks reports of abductions

Ijeoma OPARA
Ijeoma OPARA
Nigerian Police Force

Related

Kanu Released From Kuje Prison

EFCC arraigns Stella Oduah, others over alleged N5bn fraud

FCCPC delists two loan apps for violating customers’ privacy

Man caught stealing cables at Lagos airport weeks after runway lights theft

Sierra-Leo​nean Doctor Dies Of Ebola At A US hospital

THE Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Haruna Garba, has described reports that kidnappers disguised as security operatives abducted 17 residents from the Apo area of Abuja as rumours.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh, Garba described the reports as untrue.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped seventeen (17) persons from the Apo area in Abuja is clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT,” Adeh noted.

She said the posts were mischievous and aimed at misleading the public, adding that steps would be taken to prosecute those involved in such acts.

    Rate
    Briefly Expand
    Send

    Some social media users alleged that a group of people in police uniforms were stationed at Apo legislative quarters in Abuja, disguising as security operatives to abduct residents.

    A similar post shared via the WhatsApp platform disclosed that 17 residents of the city were abducted in one day along the same route.

    “Information reaching us from security agencies confirmed that kidnappers are now using new tactics for their illicit business. They appear in police uniforms and knock on their victims doors. As soon as the door is opened, they bounce on the occupants and load them into a stand-by vehicle.

    “It has been confirmed that about 17 people had been kidnapped today in Abuja, around Apo area, and they have already been distributed between Birnin Gwari and Nasarwa State axis. Should in case any police officer(s) come knocking, don’t open your door and don’t hesitate to call the following police emergency numbers:- Control Room 1 08061581938,” the post read.

    Ijeoma OPARA
    Author Page

    Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via vopara@icirnigeria.org or @ije_le on Twitter.

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    Advertisement

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Recent

    Media Opportunities

    Nile Media Awards seek entries

    ENTRIES are being accepted for the Nile Media Awards 2023. The program is organised by...
    Media Opportunities

    Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship in Investigative Journalism seeks entries

    OUTSTANDING young journalists are invited to apply for the Sir Harry Evans Global Fellowship...
    Oil and Gas

    ‘NNPCL should not solely determine petrol pump price in deregulated market’

    NIGERIA risks enabling an unhealthy monopolistic market if the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited...
    Media Opportunities

    Terrain.org accepts entries for poetry, fiction, nonfiction contest

    FOR a chance to win a $1,000 grand prize and publication in each genre,...
    Media Opportunities

    INMA offers Elevate scholarships for media professionals

    APPLICATIONS for the Elevate Scholarships are being accepted by the International News Media Association (INMA)...

    Most Read

    Subscribe to our newsletter

    Previous article
    Nile Media Awards seek entries

    Help Desk

    The ICIR can help

    FOIA Help Desk

    DATA Help Desk

    Current Funding Partners

    Strategic Partners

    Projects

    Pages

    Resources

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate

    Newsletter Signup

    Stay connected

    © The ICIR | All rights reserved.