Kidnappers in police uniforms: FCT CP debunks reports of abductions

THE Commissioner of Police (CP) in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Haruna Garba, has described reports that kidnappers disguised as security operatives abducted 17 residents from the Apo area of Abuja as rumours.

In a statement signed by the Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the FCT Police Command Josephine Adeh, Garba described the reports as untrue.

“The Commissioner of Police FCT, CP Haruna G. Garba, psc, hereby wish to inform members of the public that contrary to the falsehood making the rounds on media platforms alleging that kidnappers who adorned the Police uniform to perpetrate their illicit acts have kidnapped seventeen (17) persons from the Apo area in Abuja is clearly a figment of the authors’ imagination as no incident of such happened within the FCT,” Adeh noted.

She said the posts were mischievous and aimed at misleading the public, adding that steps would be taken to prosecute those involved in such acts.

Some social media users alleged that a group of people in police uniforms were stationed at Apo legislative quarters in Abuja, disguising as security operatives to abduct residents.

A similar post shared via the WhatsApp platform disclosed that 17 residents of the city were abducted in one day along the same route.

“Information reaching us from security agencies confirmed that kidnappers are now using new tactics for their illicit business. They appear in police uniforms and knock on their victims doors. As soon as the door is opened, they bounce on the occupants and load them into a stand-by vehicle.

“It has been confirmed that about 17 people had been kidnapped today in Abuja, around Apo area, and they have already been distributed between Birnin Gwari and Nasarwa State axis. Should in case any police officer(s) come knocking, don’t open your door and don’t hesitate to call the following police emergency numbers:- Control Room 1 08061581938,” the post read.