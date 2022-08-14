Kidnappers of catholic priest demand N50m ransom for his release

KIDNAPPERS, who abducted a Catholic priest, Chinedu Nwadike, along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway in the Umunneochi council area of Abia State on Friday, August 14, 2022, are demanding the sum of N50 million for his release.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Nwadike was abducted alongside a seminarian on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.

The priest, at the time of his abduction, is the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University, Nneochi (SUN).

Reports have now emerged that the kidnappers had contacted the school demanding N50 million ransom to release him.

“We are pleading with them to release him unhurt because we don’t know where we can get such a huge amount they are demanding. The state and federal governments should do something drastic about the security situation in Umunneochi,” the Vanguard quoted a source as saying.

Efforts to reach the police spokesman in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as he neither picked up his calls nor responded to a text message.