21.1 C
Abuja

Kidnappers of catholic priest demand N50m ransom for his release

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Map of Abia state
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

KIDNAPPERS, who abducted a Catholic priest, Chinedu Nwadike, along the Okigwe-Enugu expressway in the Umunneochi council area of Abia State on Friday, August 14, 2022, are demanding the sum of N50 million for his release.

According to the Vanguard newspaper, Nwadike was abducted alongside a seminarian on their way to Enugu for an official assignment.

The priest, at the time of his abduction, is the Deputy Registrar of Spiritan University, Nneochi (SUN).

Reports have now emerged that the kidnappers had contacted the school demanding N50 million ransom to release him.

“We are pleading with them to release him unhurt because we don’t know where we can get such a huge amount they are demanding. The state and federal governments should do something drastic about the security situation in Umunneochi,” the Vanguard quoted a source as saying.

Efforts to reach the police spokesman in the state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, were unsuccessful as he neither picked up his calls nor responded to a text message.

 

Author profile
Bankole Abe
Reporter at ICIR | abankole@icirnigeria.org | Author Page
- Advertisement -

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Energy and Power

[INTERVIEW] How to achieve efficiency in power sector – Adegbemle

ADETAYO Adegbemle is the Executive Director, and Convener PowerUp Nigeria, an electricity consumer right...
Elections

Kenya’s Presidential election: Odinga leads Ruto in tight race

FOUR days after Kenya's Presidential election on August 9, 2022, just over 26 per...
News

Nigeria Customs generates N1.3trn in first half of 2022

THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it generated and remitted N1.293 trillion in the...
News

Why terrorism is spreading across Nigeria – Experts

SECURITY experts have given insights on why terrorism is spreading from the North to...
Conflict and Security

Bandits bombed in Kaduna

AIRSTRIKES by military men of the Operation Forest Sanity have killed scores of bandits...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article[INTERVIEW] How to achieve efficiency in power sector – Adegbemle

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.