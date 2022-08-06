24.1 C
Abuja

Kogi govt says efforts ongoing to rescue kidnapped children

News
Raji Olatunji
THE Kogi State Government has said efforts are ongoing to rescue three children kidnapped by unknown gunmen on Wednesday, August 3.

The Kogi State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Fanwo, disclosed this in a statement on Saturday.

“Immediately the unfortunate report was brought to the attention of the state government, our administration has spread our security net in working with the conventional security agencies and local vigilante groups to ensure the abducted children are rescued alive and the cowards who abducted them brought to book,” Fanwo said.

The Commissioner assured Kogi residents that measures will continue to be in place to protect lives and property.

He said the government will continue to work with security agencies to retain its position as the safest state in the country.

Fanwo further reiterated the ban on nose masks, brothels and shanties in the state.

According to him, the ban would ensure that criminals have no hiding place in Kogi State.

“In as much as we activate dynamism in our security architecture and strategy, we recognise the fact that some cowards will sometimes try to undermine our efforts. What we have always done in such circumstances is to go after the criminals, apprehend them and bring them to justice.

“We urge the people of Ajaokuta and indeed, Kogi State, in general, to go about their normal businesses as we have put in place stringent security measures to ensure the safety of all. The government will spare no resource to ensure our cherished children are rescued alive and unhurt,” parts of the statement read.

Raji Olatunji
