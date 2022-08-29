22.1 C
Abuja

Kuje prison inmates protest death of colleague

Featured NewsNews
Raji Olatunji
Kuje Prison Attack
Kuje Prison after the attack that took place in July, 2022.
INMATES of the Kuje Medium Correctional Centre in Abuja have staged a protest over the death of their colleague.

It was gathered that the aggrieved inmates caused an uproar in the facility on Monday following the death of a fellow inmate.

The protesting inmates alleged that their colleague identified as Stephen Akpan was not given prompt medical attention.

Some inmates attempted to escape from the correctional facility during the protest but were stopped by the warders.

An official who spoke with Sahara Reporters said, “The guy has been sick for weeks now, but the situation deteriorated last night and the wardens refused to attend to him until he gave up the ghost around 6:28 am this morning.”

The ICIR had earlier reported how gunmen unleashed attack on the Kuje correctional facility on July 5 which led to the escape of over 800 inmates.

The Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) would later claim responsibility for the attack in a video released by the sect on July 6.

Part of the video shows how the terrorists fired explosives to gain access into the prison facility.

The ICIR also reported the controversies that trailed the jailbreak.

