back to top

Kurt Schork Awards 2025 calls for applications

Reading time: Less than 1 mins
Media Opportunities
PHOTO: Previous award's event used for illustration
Abdullahi Muritala
Abdullahi Muritala

The Kurt Schork Memorial Fund (KSMF) is accepting applications for the 2025 awards in international journalism, recognising journalists who report on conflict, corruption, and human rights abuses.


     

     

    These awards commemorate the legacy of American freelance journalist Kurt Schork, who was killed on assignment in Sierra Leone in 2000. They continue to recognise and support journalists who risk their lives to report on critical global issues.

    The awards feature three categories: Freelance Journalist, Local Reporter, and News Fixer, with each winner receiving $5,000.

    Entries must include three published articles (June 1, 2024 – June 15, 2025) in English or with translations.

    Deadline for the submission is on June 15, 2025. Interested applicants can submit their entries via the official website.

    Author Page

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement