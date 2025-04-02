Kurt Schork Awards 2025 calls for applications

The Kurt Schork Memorial Fund (KSMF) is accepting applications for the 2025 awards in international journalism, recognising journalists who report on conflict, corruption, and human rights abuses.

These awards commemorate the legacy of American freelance journalist Kurt Schork, who was killed on assignment in Sierra Leone in 2000. They continue to recognise and support journalists who risk their lives to report on critical global issues.

The awards feature three categories: Freelance Journalist, Local Reporter, and News Fixer, with each winner receiving $5,000.

Entries must include three published articles (June 1, 2024 – June 15, 2025) in English or with translations.

Deadline for the submission is on June 15, 2025. Interested applicants can submit their entries via the official website.