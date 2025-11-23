Kwara church attack: “Kidnappers knew the whole route”, freed worshipper recounts ordeal, governor says “not a celebration”

By Dare Akogun

“It was just a sudden and terrifying act,” said Bamidele Emmanuel, one of the abducted worshippers of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) Oke Isegun, Eruku, as he recounted the moment armed bandits stormed their church last Tuesday.

Speaking from at the Government House Clinic in Ilorin, Emmanuel described how the attack unfolded barely 30 minutes before the evening programme was set to begin.

“We suddenly heard gunshots. At first, I didn’t even know it was gunshots, I thought it was some wire sparking,” he told The ICIR. “But before we realised what was happening, they had already surrounded the whole church. Some people began to run, and we saw drops of blood everywhere.”

Emmanuel said the days that followed in captivity were “unimaginable”.

“When we got into the bush, we understood immediately that the whole place was dominated by these evil people called bandits. They told us themselves that they were bandits. They made it clear that no one could escape. From what we saw, they knew every route around those bushes within Kwara and neighbouring [communities.]”

Victims weak, traumatised as medical care begins

Five days after the abduction, Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday received all 38 worshippers who were freed following a coordinated security operation. Many appeared weak, dehydrated, and visibly traumatised as medical personnel at the Government House Clinic began immediate treatment, including hydration, first aid, and stabilisation for those in worse condition.

“What we went through is not something anyone should experience,” Emmanuel added, describing the physical and psychological abuse they endured.

A pastor, Oluwafemi Ajayi of the CAC Ilorin District said the release brought immense relief to the church community.

“We are grateful to God, the federal government, and the state for the release of our members. It has been a very difficult period for us,” he said.

Governor: ‘This is not a celebration’

Governor AbdulRazaq said the development offered relief but stressed that it was not a moment for celebration, noting that many Nigerians remain in captivity across different states.

“The release of the 38 victims is not yet for celebration. There are other captives who have not been released. Until every Nigerian held by criminals is freed, we cannot celebrate,” he said.

He thanked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for what he called a decisive intervention in the rescue effort.

“We appreciate President Tinubu for his firm leadership. His support made a significant difference,” the governor said.

Unanswered questions and growing security concerns

The victims were abducted last week Tuesday when gunmen invaded a church programme in Eruku, Ekiti Local Government Area of Kwara State, killing several worshippers and whisking dozens into the bush.

The attack followed a troubling pattern of expanding terror activity along Kwara’s borders with Kogi and Niger corridors long identified by security experts as vulnerable to cross-state criminal networks.

Security agencies, including the DSS, the Nigerian Army, and special police tactical units, reportedly launched a joint operation that led to the victims’ release. But as of Sunday night, authorities had not clarified whether any of the attackers were arrested or neutralised, whether ransom was paid, or the broader psychological state of the freed captives beyond emergency care.

Read the ICIR terror series HERE