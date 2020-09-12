Kwara Gov to honour late football legend, Rasheed Yekini

By Abiodun JAMIU

THE Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, has said his administration is working closely with stakeholders in the state’s sports industry to rename a major monument after the former Super Eagle striker, late Rashidi Yekini.

Abdulrahman said the consultation would be followed by a bill to the State House of Assembly to rename a major sports facility, possibly the stadium complex or its main bowl, after the late footballer.

He said the state is also considering renaming a monument after the late George Innih, a former governor of the state who built the Kwara State Stadium Complex, among other major facilities in the state.

The governor made this disclosure during a visit to the Minister of Youths and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, in Abuja, where he reassured sports enthusiasts in the state of his commitment to raising the bar of sporting activities in the state.

Rashidi Yekini scored Nigeria’s first World Cup goal in US 94.

The football legend who died on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48, was a native of Ira in the State. He represented Nigeria in five major tournaments, scoring 37 goals in 58 appearances for the national team.