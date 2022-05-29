26.1 C
Kwara: Oloriegbe loses senatorial re-election bid

Dare Akogun
The senator representing Kwara Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe, has lost his bid to return to the Senate in 2023.
Oloriegbe scored the least votes among the three All Progressives Congress (APC) aspirants that participated in the senatorial primary held in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Saturday, May 28, 2022 night.
A philanthropist and Turaki of Ilorin, who once contested for the post of the APC National Chairman, Malam Saliu Mustapha, scored 136 votes to emerge winner of the senatorial shadow election.
A business mogul, Yahaya Seriki, scored 78, while Oloriegbe scored only 15 votes.
In Kwara North, the incumbent senator, Suleiman Sodiq Umar, scored 202 votes to defeat his closest rival, Tauheed Daudu Toyin, who scored 75 votes.
Also, the incumbent senator representing Kwara South, Lọla Ashiru, polled 158 votes to beat his opponent, Raheem Ajulọopin, who scored 154 votes.

