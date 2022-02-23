24 C
Abuja

Kyari, six others to remain in detention for two weeks

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Abba Kyari.
Abba Kyari.
1min read

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has granted an application by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) to detain suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and six others for two weeks over their alleged involvement in a drug deal.

This was disclosed in a statement by NDLEA spokesman Femi Babafemi on Tuesday.

According to the statement, following an application by the NDLEA, Justice Zainab Dimka Abubakar ruled that at the end of two weeks, the agency should seek an extension of the detention period if necessary, file a charge against the suspects or arraign them before the court.

“Suspects affected by the order include: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubia; ASP James Bawa; Inspector Simon Agirigba; Inspector John Nuhu; Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alfonsus Ezenwanne,” the statement read.

The NDLEA, in the statement, suggested that the investigation into the alleged drug deal is not likely to be concluded in a short while.

“The investigation will take some time as there are complicated dimensions of the case that require follow-up and unravelling. The investigation is likely to extend to foreign countries, where some people linked to this trans-national drug trafficking activities reside.”

Before his arrest and detention, Kyari had been declared wanted by the NDLEA over his alleged involvement with a drug cartel.

He allegedly sold about 15kg of cocaine out of 25kg of the hard drug seized by the police from drug traffickers.

Kyari was arrested a few days later and handed over to the NDLEA, but he dragged the Nigerian government to court requesting to be released from detention.

An application he filed for his release from custody was denied by Justice Inyang Ekwo of an Abuja Federal High Court, who ruled that the suit contained certain averments that would require a response from the government.

Ekwo ordered that relevant process be followed and adjourned the case to February 24.

Prior to his connection with drug dealers, Kyari had also been indicted by the United States Federal Bureau of Investigate (FBI) over his role in a $1.1 million scam involving internet fraudster Ramon Abbas, alias Hushpuppi.

Ijeoma Opara is a journalist with The ICIR. Reach her via [email protected]

