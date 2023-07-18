Labour issues warning to FG over fuel price hike

THE Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a warning to the Federal Government over the hike in the pump price of petrol to N617.

NLC, in a statement by its President, Joe Ajaero, rejected the new pump price, describing it as provocative.

Ajaero said the hike was designed to worsen the poverty level in the country and further escalate the hardship Nigerians are passing through.

“We woke up this morning (Tuesday) to the news that NNPCL has increased the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) from the hitherto draconian N500/liter to N617/litre.

“This is despite the suffering and hardship that Nigerians have had to go through as a result of the original hike on May 29, as part of President Tinubu’s inaugural gift to Nigerians.

“An 18 per cent increase in the price of fuel at this time of great difficulties for our people is sadistic and totally unacceptable.

“The NLC considers this most insensitive and horrendous and smirks of triumphalism by this government against the masses of this country.

“It looks like a feeling by those in government that the people have become a conquered people that they can treat anyhow they like without repercussions and this demonstrates why it has taken pleasure in inflicting more and more pains and sorrow on the people,” Ajaero stated.

Ajaero added that what the government has done is capable of pushing Nigerians to the edge of the precipice, a situation which he said can overwhelm whatsoever mechanisms the government thinks it has put in place as safeguards.

The NLC’s head of information and public affairs, Bensoah, also told journalists on Tuesday that the adjustment is unacceptable to Nigerians.

According to Upah, the increase seriously jeopardises the socio-economic security of the populace, as well as their businesses, earnings, and way of life.

Ths labour movement alleged that the Federal Government is planning to push fuel prices as high as N1,000 per litre.

The union questioned how the projected rise in fuel prices can benefit the populace or the economy, particularly in light of the much-discussed prospect of recovery.

Bring back Buhari trends on Twitter

Meanwhile, many Nigerians on Twitter have reacted to the hike in fuel pump price.

While some said the development will bring a lot of hardship, others joked that former President Buhari should be brought back as his administration appears to be more favourable than that of his successor.

A Twitter user Pooja complained of hunger in the land and asked President Bola Tinubu to address Nigerians

Below are some of the reactions that have trailed the fuel price hike:

In his tweet, a user @Waspapping posted the picture of Buhari and captioned it: “’Bring this man back!”

Dollar Rate – N803 & above. NNPC Fuel Price – N617 per liter. International flight tickets – N2.5 milllion+ Salary (Minimum Wage) – N30,000. ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED? 👏👏 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 18, 2023

President Tinubu needs to address the nation NOW. Hunger is walking on the streets of Nigeria. — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) July 18, 2023

May God help us cos I just don't understand the 617 — Amy (@amygal2010) July 18, 2023

Nigerians across the country woke up to an increase in the price of PMS on Tuesday morning.

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) has defended the hike, which it claimed was due to market forces.

In a report by The ICIR, industry analysts gave reasons why petrol prices will keep rising.

According to them, the pump price will continue to rise till the naira attains measurable stability against the dollar.