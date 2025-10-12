Lady faints at Abuja airport after fight with sister over missing flight

A heated confrontation between two adult sisters erupted at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday, culminating in one of them fainting.

The incident was revealed by the Spokesperson of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority, Michael Achimugu,on his X account.

“The strangest thing just happened at the Abuja airport. Two sisters, both adults, booked to travel via a NG EAGLE flight. They missed the flight because they were late,” Achimugu said.

The spokesperson said perhaps one of the sisters may have blamed the other for their missed flight, which sparked the physical altercation between them, and quickly turned into a physical combat.

“They scattered luggage and other items before being dragged to the interrogation office by airport security. Inside, they began to fight again until one of them fainted,” he added.

Achimugu said that when calls were made for an ambulance to take the lady to the hospital, the conscious sister rejected the need for medical help, and insistedd that the problem was more spiritual than medical.

He said that despite her objections, the sister who fainted was moved to the FAAN clinic, where she is currently receiving attention.

“She is presently receiving attention at the FAAN clinic. Hopefully, she makes a recovery. This is not how things should be,” he added.