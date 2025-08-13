Lagos councillor dies 2 weeks after taking oath of office

TWO weeks after taking the oath of office, Oluwakemi Rufai, councillor representing Ward C1 in Ibeju-Lekki Local Government Area (LGA) of Lagos State, has died following a brief illness.

Rufai, the only woman in the Ibeju-Lekki legislative council, was part of the newly elected council officials sworn in by the LGA chairman, Abdullahi Olowo.

The ceremony followed the July 12 local government poll and the July 27 inauguration of council chairmen, where Governor Babajide Sanwolu, charged the officials to prioritise grassroots development, promising support while warning against misuse of council funds.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

Speaking with The ICIR, the head of public affairs Ineju-Lekki LGA, Idowo Nathaniel, confirmed her death, adding that the lawmaker died on Tuesday, August 12, after a brief illness.

The news of her death was also reportedly confirmed on Wednesday, August 13, by Ibeju-Lekki LG Chairman and Lekki LCDA Chairman, Rasaki Kasali, both of whom described the loss as a profound shock to the community she served.

According to reports, the state APC spokesperson Seye Oladejo while reacting to her death, said was dedicated to community development and loyalty to the party’s ideals during her brief stay in office.

He extended condolences to her family, the Ibeju-Lekki community, and her constituents, adding her legacy of service would not be forgotten.