Lagos father demands justice after twin infants di hours after immunisation

A LAGOS-based father, identified as Promise Samuel on TikTok, has demanded justice after the deaths of his nine-month-old identical twin sons, Timothy and Testimony, whom he said passed away roughly 24 hours after receiving routine immunisation at the Ajangbadi Primary Health Centre in Ojo Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The case first gained widespread attention on Wednesday, January 15, after Alozie shared a series of videos on TikTok account ‘promise.samuel099’, explaining how his twins died.

According to Alozie, the twins were taken to the health facility in the morning of December 24, 2025, for what he described as a routine immunisation appointment. He said their condition deteriorated almost immediately after the injections were administered.

He explained that the children became unusually weak, stopped eating, and were unable to play. Despite following the nurse’s advice to administer paracetamol to reduce their body temperature, both children reportedly died in the early hours of Christmas Day, December 25.

“It happened that the immunisation was conducted on the 24th of December, in the morning. And in the morning of 25th December, they died. On that 24th, after the injection, they were very weak, and I gave them paracetamol because the nurse said that if the temperature continued, I should give them paracetamol.

“My wife and I, after we left the health centre, went home and gave the two of them paracetamol, which didn’t solve anything. We even bathed them. My wife bathed them in cold water. They died on the 25th. The two of them died at the same time. And the worst part of it is that the drug weakened two of them to the extent they couldn’t talk, they couldn’t eat, they couldn’t play as usual, like they couldn’t disturb as they used to do,” he said.

Alozie accused staff of the primary healthcare centre of administering either expired vaccines, fake drugs, or an excessive dosage, alleging negligence and wrongdoing.

He insisted that the twins had been healthy since birth and had never suffered from any serious illness, adding that he only given them paracetamol.

“I’m just confused. How can I lose two children, identical twins that I have suffered so much for? Just nine months, they were not sick. Just because I decided to fulfil the righteousness of taking them for immunisation. So, it will not be that, ah, your children, you didn’t immunise them? You didn’t give them proper health.

“On my own, I decided that I would take them to that place, not because they were sick. From the first day I gave birth to them, I’ve been taking them for immunisation.”

Alozie also alleged irregularities in the administration of the vaccines, noting that the nurse who handled the final immunisation was different from the one who had previously attended to his children.

He further claimed that the infants were given deworming medication without his knowledge or consent.

“You gave them two worm medicines, and you didn’t ask me, and you didn’t even tell me that you were giving them worm medicine to deworm them. Did I tell you that my children are having a worm problem? Or did I tell you that I wanted you to give them worm medicine? No. Then you explained to the government that you wanted to give them because you are helping me. Helping me to give my two nine-month-old children worm medicine?,” he added.

The bereaved father dismissed explanations reportedly offered by the health facility, which attributed the deaths to food contamination.

“The nurse is talking about bacteria, food bacteria. She said that it is food bacteria that killed my children. How can food bacteria kill a child? Food that I’ve been giving them from one month to nine months, the food didn’t kill them. How is it possible?”

As of the time of filing this report, neither the Lagos State Ministry of Health nor the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board has released an official statement on the incident.

The bereaved father further called on lawyers and human rights advocates to assist him, saying he lacked the financial resources to pursue justice alone.

The incident adds to a growing list of allegations of medical negligence in Nigerian health facilities, which have in recent weeks triggered public outrage and official probes in several states.

On January 13, 2026, the Kano State Hospitals Management Board ordered a full investigation into the death of Aishatu Umar, a housewife and mother of five who reportedly died following complications from a surgical procedure at the Abubakar Imam Urology Centre in Kano.

The board said the probe would be transparent and professional, assuring the public that appropriate action would be taken if negligence was established.

A family member, Abubakar Muhammed, had alleged in a Facebook post that a pair of scissors was left inside Umar’s body during surgery carried out in September, causing her severe abdominal pain for months. According to him, repeated hospital visits yielded only pain relief medication until scans conducted days before her death revealed the foreign object. She reportedly died while preparations were underway for corrective surgery.

The ICIR reports that the Kano case came days after award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie publicly accused Euracare Multispecialist Hospital in Lagos State of medical negligence in the death of her 21-month-old son, Nkanu Nnamdi Adichie-Esege.

Adichie alleged that her son was administered an overdose of propofol during a medical procedure, leading to seizures and cardiac arrest. The hospital denied the allegations, while Adichie issued a formal legal notice accusing the facility and its staff of professional misconduct.