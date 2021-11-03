30.1 C
Abuja

Lagos gas leakage: NEMA urges Ikeja residents to avoid naked fire

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
NEMA
File Photo. For illustrative purpose only.

1min read

A GAS leakage occurred around Computer Village in Ikeja area of Lagos on Wednesday.

South-West Spokesperson of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) Ibrahim Farinloye confirmed the development and cautioned residents along the affected areas to avoid contact with naked fire for safety reasons.

Farinloye, while responding to the issue, said, “Residents around Computer Village, Underbridge Awolowo Way, and Oba Akran axis, Anifowose Street, Medical Road must not open shops or use open naked fire for safety reasons.”

Nigerians shift to charcoal, sawdust, others as cooking gas prices soar

Fire outbreak engulfs five oil wells in Ondo

Fire disasters: How to identify expired LPG steel cylinders – Expert, SON

He said distressed alert received by the agency indicated massive leakage of gas pipeline around those areas.

A resident of the area Bayo Ajetunbi told The ICIR that the incident caused panic in the Ikeja area of Lagos this morning.

Agencies of government have, however, brought the gas leakage under control as of the time of this report.

