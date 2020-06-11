Lagos gives directives on reopening of event centres, limits gathering to 500 persons

LAGOS State Government has on Thursday clarified its position on reopening of event centres, explaining that owners of such places must register their facilities pending issuance of further directives by the government in respect to how they would operate.

The Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Uzamat AkinbiIe-Yusuf, who gave the directives following media reports that owners of event centres could now open for operations, maintained that all event centres and cinemas are to remain shut for now.

She said the event centres would be allowed to open provided they have met all laid down procedures, including registering under the ‘Register-To-Open’ initiative of the State Government

The Commissioner noted that the initiative was designed to certify the safety preparedness of various business outfits, including event centres, before they are allowed to re-open for business activities

Akinbile-Yusuf said a maximum capacity of one-fifth the capacity of each event centre, subject to a limit of 500 persons regardless of the size of the centre, would be allowed when such businesses are finally allowed to reopen.

She said the operations must not contradict stipulated operational guidelines issued during the statewide lockdown period.