25.3 C
Abuja

Lagos government re-opens bridge to traffic after three weeks of closure

Bankole Abe

1min read

AFTER three weeks of closure, the Lagos State Government says it will re-open the Stadium Flyover in Surulere to traffic on Sunday, December 12.

The Lagos State Government revealed this on Saturday after approving rehabilitation work on the facility.

The Director of Road Maintenance and Rehabilitation at the Lagos State Ministry of Works Shomide Lateef told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the replacement of expansion joints on the flyover had been completed.

Lateef said debris generated from the rehabilitation was being cleared in order not to affect the highway’s re-opening.

“The Alaka-Stadium flyover closed to traffic will soon be opened.
“We have closed it for about three weeks. By the grace of God, all things being equal by Sunday, we should be able to open the bridge for public use,” he said.

Lateef also said that waste generated from the rehabilitation was being cleared to help the highway re-open to traffic. The ministry carried out the repair work on the Funsho Williams and Costain-bound carriageway.

The bridge’s closure caused untold hardship for motorists and commuters using the road during rehabilitation.

Earlier in November, the Lagos State Government had said there would be a traffic diversion at Alaka to the Stadium axis of Surulere from Friday, November 19, to Wednesday, December 24, 2021, to enable the replacement of the expansion joints on Stadium Flyover in Surulere.

