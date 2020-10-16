Lagos Governor, Sanwo-Olu names policemen involved in Surulere protester’s death after initially denying police involvement

BABAJIDE Sanwo-Olu, Governor of Lagos State on Thursday revealed the identities of suspected police officers involved in the death of an #EndSARS protester in Area C, Surulere.

The Governor after admitting the police were culpable for the death of a bystander during the protest, according to a report, said the four officers have been arrested. The officers, according to him were two inspectors and two sergeants.

The victim, a 55-year-old Ikechukwu Iloamauzor driver was allegedly killed by a stray bullet on Monday during the #EndSARS protest in Surulere.

The deceased driver was conveying his boss to an event and was stuck in a traffic gridlock when the incident happened.

He stated that the Lagos State Government is taking the issue of police misconduct very seriously, saying “earlier this week, we all recall the incident that happened at the Area C command in Surulere.”

“All the four erring officers whose name I will also mention have also been apprehended and are going through an orderly trial. They are Inspector Bagou Michael, Inspector Ekpoudom Etop, – Sergent Nnamdi Madura, and Sergent Akinyemi Benson,” Sanwo-Olu said.

“We have also set up a panel to look into all cases of police brutality and fatality and have set up an N200 million compensation fund. I will make all announcements shortly. Once again, I apologise to any protester that has faced brutality during any of the protests days.”.

However, this contradicts the earlier statement by the Lagos State Government on its Twitter handle claiming hoodlums stormed the Anti-Kidnapping Unit at Hogan Bassey Street, Surulere, during the protests and shot three officers during their escape including Iloamauzor, a bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.