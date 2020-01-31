Lagos okada ban: Motorcycle operators appeal to Sanwo-Olu

Advertisement

OPAY, Gokada, Maxng, and other commercial motorcycle taxi operators on Friday took to the street in Lagos to protest the recent ban on Okada in the state by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

The state government had on January 28 announced the ban on operation of commercial motorcycles in the state, stating that the ban would take effect from Saturday, February 1.

The announcement made days ago by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso stated that the state government would enforce the ban in six local government areas including Ikeja, the capital city of Lagos.

During the protest that took off from Oregun to Ikeja, the protesting motorcycle operators asked the state government to put measures in place to regulate their operations rather than restrict them, arguing that commercial motorcycle operation was their only means of survival.

Carrying banners bearing various inscriptions such as “Regulate us, not kill us’’, ‘’our jobs matter’’, ‘’regulate us, not ban us’’ and so many others, they marched through the street in large numbers with helmets on their heads and their uniforms.

Lagos State government had explained that the decision to ban commercial motorcycle and tricycles was made to address the increasing rates of accidents on the highways and also to improve the safety and security of the people.

The state government had also declared that defaulting offenders would be severely punished.