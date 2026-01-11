Lagos orders probe as Euracare reacts to Chimamanda Adichie’s allegations

THE Lagos State Government has ordered an immediate investigation into the death of Nkanu, the 21-month-old son of award-winning Nigerian author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, after allegations of medical negligence at Euracare Multispecialist Hospital, Lagos.

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Health late Saturday, January 10, the state government expressed condolences to Adichie and her family, describing the loss of a child as a profound tragedy.

The statement noted that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has directed the Health Facility Monitoring and Accreditation Agency (HEFAMAA) to conduct a thorough, independent, and transparent investigation into the incident that occurred on January 6, 2026, at a private healthcare facility in the state.

The government said the agency has already visited the facility involved and begun examining the immediate and remote causes of the death.

The investigation, it said, will review compliance with clinical protocols, professional conduct, patient safety standards, and the roles and responsibilities of all parties involved.

It added that the agency would work in collaboration with the Medical and Dental Council of Nigeria (MDCN) and other relevant regulatory bodies, with findings to be made public at the conclusion of the probe.

The state’s action followed a statement by Adichie on January 10, in which she alleged that medical negligence at Euracare Hospital led to her son’s death.

Shedisclosed that Nkanu had initially been treated for what was thought to be a cold before developing a serious infection that required hospitalisation at Atlantis Hospital.

She also said the child was scheduled to travel to the United States on January 7 for further treatment, with a medical team at Johns Hopkins Hospital already waiting in Baltimore.

As part of preparations for the trip, Adichie said the Johns Hopkins team requested a lumbar puncture and an MRI. At the same time, doctors in Nigeria also decided to insert a central line to administer intravenous medication. Atlantis Hospital, she said, referred the family to Euracare Hospital to carry out the procedures.

Adichie explained that upon arrival at Euracare, she was informed that her son would need to be sedated to prevent movement during the MRI and central line insertion.

She said she was waiting outside the theatre when she saw medical personnel rushing in and later learned that Nkanu had been given an overdose of propofol by the anesthesiologist, causing him to become unresponsive.

According to her account, the child was resuscitated but subsequently placed on a ventilator, intubated, and moved to the intensive care unit, where he developed seizures and suffered cardiac arrest before he died.

EURACARE reacts

Meanwhile, in its reaction, Euracare Hospital expressed sympathy to the family but said some reports circulating about the incident contained inaccuracies.

In a statement signed by its management, the hospital stressed that the patient was critically ill before being referred to its facility.

The hospital said the child had received treatment at two paediatric centres before being referred to Euracare for specific diagnostic procedures.

It added that upon arrival, its medical team provided care in line with established clinical protocols and internationally accepted standards, including the administration of sedation where clinically indicated.

Euracare said it worked collaboratively with external medical teams recommended by the family and provided all necessary clinical support, but the patient died less than 24 hours after presenting at the facility.

The hospital disclosed that it has commenced an internal investigation in line with its clinical governance standards and pledged to cooperate fully with all regulatory and investigative processes, while also offering continued support to the grieving family.

The ICIR reports that the case has generated widespread public attention and concerns over patient safety and medical accountability in Nigeria’s private healthcare sector.