Lagos records 4 new cases of Coronavirus, country now has 12 cases

LESS than 24 hours after announcing that Nigeria has recorded eight cases of Coronavirus, the Lagos state commissioner of health, Akin Abayomi, has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus in the state.

This rounds up the number of cases in the country to 12.

Abayomi disclosed details of the new cases while addressing journalists on Thursday at the Lagos state secretariat, Alahusa

According to the health commissioner, the country is now dealing with a combination of imported cases and local transmission.

Reports state that 19 new suspected cases were tested on Wednesday and four returned positive

Abayomi disclosed that one of the cases is a Nigerian female who returned from France via a Turkish airline (TK 1830) on March 14.

Another case is a Nigerian male who arrived in Nigeria on March 13, from Frankfurt, Germany on Luftansa flight LH 568, reports state.

In all, there are four new cases and contact tracing of over 1,300 people has commenced as stated by Abayomi.

The commissioner also said the first index case in the country, an Italian man, has been declared free of the virus.

The commissioner stated that the patient would however undergo another test before he is finally discharged.

Meanwhile, a recent study conducted by a group of scientists and physicians led by Gregory Rigano, an Advisor to Stanford University School of Medicine has shown a possible cure for the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, The ICIR earlier reported.

The scientists claimed that after six days, all infected patients treated with Chloroquine and Azithromycin were ‘virologically cured’.