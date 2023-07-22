Lagos releases 30 prison inmates

THE Lagos Command of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) says the Lagos State Government has pardoned 30 inmates.

The inmates were pardoned by the Chief Judge of the state, Justice Kazeem Alogba, and have, consequently, been freed.

The spokesperson of the Command, Mr Rotomi Oladokun, disclosed this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday, July 22.

According to him, the state government pardoned the inmates to reduce the number of people in the correctional centres in the state.

Most state correctional centres in Nigeria, including in Lagos state, are either overcrowded or at total capacity.

According to an NBS report, overcrowding in Nigeria’s correctional facilities happens due to inmates serving time without being sentenced.

The report also highlighted flaws in Nigeria’s criminal justice system, with cases frequently dragging on for years without resolution.

“The inmates released are those who committed minor offences such as assault, disorderliness, low-level shoplifting, road traffic offences, theft, and burglary, among others.

“There is, however, a need to free more inmates as the state custodial facilities are housing over 8,000 inmates, which is above their capacities,” Oladokun said.

Nigeria’s correctional centres can hold 50,083 inmates, but they currently have 70,056 inmates.

According to the World Prison Brief (WPB), an institution collating data on prisons worldwide, Nigeria is the 27th country with the highest number of prisoners globally.