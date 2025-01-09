Lagos school suspends teacher for assaulting pupil

FOLLOWING widespread condemnation, Christ Mitots School in Ikorodu, Lagos State, has suspended a teacher, Stella Nwadigo, caught on video assaulting a toddler during a numeracy class.

The footage, which went viral on social media, showed the teacher aggressively smacking the child in the face repeatedly for struggling with a lesson.

The incident led to the teacher’s arrest by the police and drew harsh criticism from Nigerians, including child rights advocates, parents, and the public.

Many described the teacher’s actions as inhumane and unprofessional, calling for stricter measures to address corporal punishment in educational institutions.

In a statement by the school on Thursday, January 9, the management expressed horror at the incident, condemning the teacher’s actions as “unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our school.”

“We are aware of a deeply troubling incident involving one of our teachers and a student, which has been circulating on social media,” the school’s statement reads in part.

“The video shows a teacher engaging in the physical discipline of a student in a manner that is completely unacceptable and contrary to the values and principles of our school.

“As an institution deeply committed to fostering a culture of respect, care, and dignity, we are horrified by this incident and wish to make unequivocally clear that such actions will not be tolerated,” the school said.

The school announced that the teacher had been suspended indefinitely while investigations were ongoing into the assault.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The school apologised to the affected child and his family, noting that it had introduced a whistle-blowing system to encourage the prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour in the school.

Read Also:

“In light of this incident, we are taking firm steps to ensure such behaviour is never repeated. As such, we will be organising mandatory training sessions for teachers to reinforce child protection protocols, emphasise positive disciplinary practices, and cultivate greater sensitivity in interactions with students.

“Additionally, we have introduced a confidential whistle-blowing system to encourage the prompt reporting of inappropriate behaviour.

“We ask for the public’s patience and understanding as we work to address this matter responsibly and comprehensively,” the school added.