Lalong condemns Plateau killings, calls for arrest of gunmen

PLATEAU State governor Simon Lalong on Friday condemned the killing of residents of Ta’agbe community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau state by gunmen.

This was contained in a statement released by Director of Press and Public Affairs Makut Macham, in Jos.

Lalong described the killings as attempts by criminals to destabilise the affairs of the state and instill fear in its residents.

“This is another sad incident which is clearly the handiwork of criminals who are bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people. This is aimed at destabilising the state and making fortune from their criminality as well as rupturing the substantial peace attained,” he said.

The governor commiserated with families of the victims and called on security operatives within the state to exhaust all options available in ensuring that the criminals were brought to justice.

“The persistent attacks in this area remains condemnable and unacceptable to the government.

“As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods,” he said.

Gunmen had invaded the Ta’agbe community, Bassa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday, killing residents and burning down houses.

President, Irigwe Development Association Robert Dodo confirmed the attack to The ICIR, saying ten persons had died, four others were injured while several houses were burnt down during the raid.

Plateau State has a history of constant violent clashes and attacks which have claimed thousands of lives over the years.

The ICIR had reported a series of attacks and killings in Plateau state, particularly in Bassa LGA.