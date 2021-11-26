34.4 C
Abuja

Lalong condemns Plateau killings, calls for arrest of gunmen

News
Ijeoma OPARA
Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong

Related

1min read

PLATEAU State governor Simon Lalong on Friday condemned the killing of residents of Ta’agbe community in Bassa Local Government Area (LGA) in Plateau state by gunmen.

This was contained in a statement released by Director of Press and Public Affairs  Makut Macham, in Jos.

Lalong described the killings as attempts by criminals to destabilise the affairs of the state and instill fear in its residents.

“This is another sad incident which is clearly the handiwork of criminals who are bent on instilling fear, pain and sorrow among the people. This is aimed at destabilising the state and making fortune from their criminality as well as rupturing the substantial peace attained,” he said.

The governor commiserated with families of the victims and called on security operatives within the state to exhaust all options available in ensuring that the criminals were brought to justice.

“The persistent attacks in this area remains condemnable and unacceptable to the government.

“As such, no resources and efforts will be spared in painstakingly following up on the trail of those who derive joy in attacking and killing innocent citizens and destroying their homes and means of livelihoods,” he said.

- Advertisement -

Gunmen had invaded the Ta’agbe community, Bassa Local Government Area of the state in the early hours of Friday, killing residents and burning down houses.

President, Irigwe Development Association Robert Dodo confirmed the attack to The ICIR, saying ten persons had died, four others were injured while several houses were burnt down during the raid.

Plateau State has a history of constant violent clashes and attacks which have claimed thousands of lives over the years.

The ICIR had reported a series of attacks and killings in Plateau state, particularly in Bassa LGA.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Lalong condemns Plateau killings, calls for arrest of gunmen

PLATEAU State governor Simon Lalong on Friday condemned the killing of residents of Ta’agbe...
Education

Why FCT primary school teachers embarked on indefinite strike – NUT chairman

TEACHERS in primary schools supervised by the local government areas in the Federal Capital...
Media News

Al Jazeera offers journalism fellowship

AL Jazeera Media Institute is inviting applications for the fifth edition of the Al Jazeera...
News

Banditry: How Kaduna residents struggled to survive during network shutdown

RESIDENTS of Kaduna State in North-Western Nigeria struggled so hard to survive the economic...
National News

Police confirm abduction of principal, three others in Ondo

THE Ondo State Police Command has confirmed the abduction of a school principal, Joshua...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWhy FCT primary school teachers embarked on indefinite strike – NUT chairman

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.