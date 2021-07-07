We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

A GAMBIAN national Lamin Barrow has been appointed director-general of the African Development Bank (AfDB), Nigeria’s Country Office.

The continental development bank announced this development in a statement issued late Tuesday, stating that the appointment officially took effect on July 1, 2021.

Prior to his appointment, he was acting senior director of Nigeria Country Office in the Regional Development, Integration and Business Development, Vice Presidency.

THE ICIR reports that Lamin Barrow joined the services of the African Development Bank in 2000.

The bank said Barrow would bring to this new role, extensive knowledge and a rich experience in policy analysis, strategy implementation, project finance, project preparation, portfolio management, regional integration, as well as public and private partnerships.

Speaking on his appointment, Lamin said, “I am grateful to President Adesina for this appointment, which provides a great opportunity to further contribute to his bold vision to position the Bank as a partner of choice and deliver on the High-5 strategic priorities in this important Regional Member Country, which is key to realizing Africa’s development aspirations.”

Lamin holds a Master of Arts degree in Economic Policy from Boston University, USA, and a B.Sc. from the University of Ibadan, Nigeria. He is also an alumnus of Executive Programs in Finance at The Wharton Business School, University of Pennsylvania, USA, and Investment and Risk Analysis from Queens University, Canada.

Commenting on his appointment, President of the African Development Bank Group Akinwumi Adesina said, “Lamin Barrow is a seasoned professional, with a proven track record in strategic management, country dialogue, portfolio management, negotiations and building partnerships.

“The Nigeria Country Office is strategic for the Bank as it manages a large country portfolio and operations with state governments and the private sector. Lamin’s extensive managerial experience, knowledge in operations and excellent diplomatic skills in government relations at the highest levels will help to deepen our operations and engagements with the Government and partners in Nigeria.”