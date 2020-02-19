Lassa Fever: Lagos identifies first case as law student from Ebonyi

The Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH) says it has identified the patient who was diagnosed with the first case of Lassa Fever in the state, as a Nigerian Law School student who hails from Ebonyi State.

The Punch HealthWise reports that the state Health Ministry’s Director of Public Affairs, Tunbosun Ogunbamwo, confirmed that the Law School student, whose name is yet to be disclosed, arrived Lagos over the weekend after which he was diagnosed.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Lagos State Commissioner of Health, Akin Abayomi had stated in a thread of tweets that the state has recorded its first case of Lassa Fever.

Abayomi announced that the patient was currently being treated at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH) and urged the public to remain calm as the case is being handled and the virus contained.

He added that the ministry of health through its Epidemiology, Bio-security and Global Health Directorate has commenced contact tracing, in order to determine who else must have been infected through the recorded patient.

This is coming nine days after the Nigerian Academy of Science (NAS) urged the Federal Government to declare a public health emergency on Lassa Fever.

The Academy, in a statement signed by its president K. Mosto Onuoha, and obtained by The ICIR, disclosed that there has been a total of 16,783 suspected cases and 1,047 reported deaths in Nigeria since 1969.

It advised the Federal Government to urgently inaugurate a committee on Lassa Fever, in addition to declaring a state of emergency.