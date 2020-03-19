LASU suspends convocation indefinitely over threat of Coronavirus

THE Lagos State University (LASU) on Thursday has postponed its 24th convocation ceremony indefinitely, over the recent threats of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

LASU coordinator, centre for information, press and public relations, Ademola Adekoya disclosed this in a statement in Lagos State.

The event was earlier scheduled to hold between March 20 and March 27 and, according to Adekoya, further information on the convocation would be relayed in due course.

“The Lagos State University Management hereby announces the postponement of the 24th Convocation Ceremonies of the University indefinitely. The Convocation Ceremonies were scheduled for Friday 20th to Friday 27th March 2020.

“The postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic and the resolution of the Federal and State Governments to discourage the gathering of people in public places at this point.

“The Management regrets every inconvenience this postponement might cause all our graduating students, awardees, family, friends and other stakeholders of the University,” the statement said.

Lagos State government has continued to take steps in containing the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic which has risen to a total of 12 in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the state had confirmed four new cases of the virus in Lagos and according to the State Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, 19 people were tested on Wednesday, and four tested positive.

He said the infected individuals had been isolated for treatment at the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba, Lagos.