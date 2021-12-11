25.3 C
Abuja

Late Vanguard journalist buried amidst tears in Benue

NewsNational News
Bankole Abe
Tordue Salem

Related

1min read

TORDUE Salem, the Vanguard Correspondent who died in November, has been buried amid tears in Benue State’s Gboko Local Government Area.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by John Dyegh, lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, described the death of Salem as sad.

Gbajabiamila prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and prayed to God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Conference of Benue Journalists in Abuja Emmanuel Anule lamented that the body had lost a committed member whose position would be hard to fill in the nearest future.

Dignitaries at the burial included the Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Zone ‘D’  Kris Atsaka; Caretaker Chairman of NUJ in Benue State Council Stephen Ijoh; immediate past Benue NUJ Acting Chairman Kajo Martins, members of National Assembly Press Corps Abuja and General Manager of Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation Ben Agande.

Others were: the former First Lady of Benue State Regina Akume and a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress in the state.

- Advertisement -

Tordue covered the National Assembly for Vanguard Newspaper before he went missing last October and was later found dead in November.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Late Vanguard journalist buried amidst tears in Benue

TORDUE Salem, the Vanguard Correspondent who died in November, has been buried amid tears...
Education

Plateau State University workers set for indefinite strike over allowances, others

THE Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Plateau State University (PLASU) chapter, Bokkos,...
News

Davido’s N250m donation to orphanages receives more than 1,200 entries

A N250 million donation by Nigerian musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has...
Conflict and Security

Gloomy days reign for Kagara families 87 days after kidnap of 38 residents 

IN this report, The ICIR’s Lukman Abolade visited Kagara town in Niger State, where...
Energy and Power

Millions sunk in wasteful, fictitious electrification projects in Bauchi North

By Haruna Mohammed Salisu MOHAMMED Alhassan is the District Head of Kubdiya community in Gamawa...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articlePlateau State University workers set for indefinite strike over allowances, others

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.