Late Vanguard journalist buried amidst tears in Benue

TORDUE Salem, the Vanguard Correspondent who died in November, has been buried amid tears in Benue State’s Gboko Local Government Area.

Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, represented by John Dyegh, lawmaker representing Gboko/Tarka Federal Constituency, described the death of Salem as sad.

Gbajabiamila prayed for the peaceful repose of the deceased’s soul and prayed to God to grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.

Speaking at the occasion, President of the Conference of Benue Journalists in Abuja Emmanuel Anule lamented that the body had lost a committed member whose position would be hard to fill in the nearest future.

Dignitaries at the burial included the Vice President of the Nigeria Union of Journalists Zone ‘D’ Kris Atsaka; Caretaker Chairman of NUJ in Benue State Council Stephen Ijoh; immediate past Benue NUJ Acting Chairman Kajo Martins, members of National Assembly Press Corps Abuja and General Manager of Benue Printing and Publishing Corporation Ben Agande.

Others were: the former First Lady of Benue State Regina Akume and a governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress in the state.

Tordue covered the National Assembly for Vanguard Newspaper before he went missing last October and was later found dead in November.