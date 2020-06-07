Lawmaker apologises after saying ‘men are not wood’ during rape Act deliberation

AHMED Jaha, a federal lawmaker representing Damboa/Gwoza/Chibok Federal constituency says he regrets his comment after saying women should learn to dress decently to avoid being raped.

Jaha was reported to have sent an email to Pulse news on Saturday concerning his comment.

During plenary on Thursday while members of House of Representatives were deliberating on the domestication of Violence Against Persons and Prohibition Act, Jaha after supporting the Act said women should dress well because ‘men are not wood.

“Women should cultivate the habit of dressing properly and decently to avoid unnecessary harassment and abuse by men, because men are not wood,” he had said.

But his comment incurred Nigerian’s rage who are grieving and condemning incessant recent rape cases in the country.

Faulting the lawmaker’s position, a Nigerian on social media who identified herself as Nkem said, ‘If girl’s/ ladies dressing is the only reason for rape as you said, what about the raping of kids ranging 3 months to 9 years? It’s all about d state of one’s mind. # WE SAY NO TO RAPE’.

Another user identified as Engees Onu, criticising Jaha’s comment said “I don’t even understand these people. Were they actually getting an excuse for rapist? What a country.”

However, Jaha in his apology pleaded with women, members in the Green Chamber and Nigerians for saying that ‘men are not wood’.

“I have made a mistake that has offended the sensibilities of fellow Nigerians and indeed fellow human beings, particularly women who are our mothers, wives, sisters and daughters,” he said.

Talking about his position on the proposed Act where he made his comment, Jaha said, ‘while I totally reaffirm my position that rapists should face death sentence, I regret the part that talks about the dressing of women’.

“I deeply apologise for this position, because as some had rightly argued, my comments could imply that women who are victims share the blame of being raped. This clearly, could not have been the intention of someone who suggested death penalty for rapists,” he added.