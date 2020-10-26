Lekki Shooting: Human Rights Lawyer, Adegboruwa says Fashola tampered with evidence during visit

EBUN Adegboruwa, human rights lawyer and member of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into alleged misconducts of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) says Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing tampered with evidence during his visit to the Lekki Toll Plaza after the incident of shootings of protesters on Tuesday, October 20.

Adegboruwa said this in a statement issued on Monday expressing concerns over the minister’s and other governors visit to the site of alleged killings on Tuesday, October 20.

“It was reported that in the course of the visit, the former governor of Lagos State and the Honourable Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, discovered a hidden camera, which he took,” Adegboruwa said.

“This is a clear case of illegally tampering with exhibits that may become useful to the Panel in the course of its assignment.”

According to him, since the panel has been vested with the jurisdiction over the Lekki Toll Plaza, it is illegal for anyone else to visit the plaza without the authority of the panel.

“Since the Panel has been vested with jurisdiction over the Lekki Toll Plaza, I verily believe that it is illegal for anyone else to conduct any visit to the said Lekki Toll Plaza in the absence of and without the authority and consent of the Panel,” he noted.

“It is contempt of the Panel for anyone to usurp the powers of the Panel in the way that has been reported. In this regard, the Panel will not shy away from summoning anyone who is alleged to be involved in any contemptuous act that may obstruct the course of justice.”

Adegboruwa further appealed to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos State to allow the panel a full autonomy and independence as earlier promised during the inauguration.

In a video seen by The ICIR, Fashola picked up a camcorder at the Lekki toll plaza during the visit of South-West governors and ministers.

Sanwo-Olu had inaugurated the panel of inquiry to investigate alleged misconduct and reports of Police brutality most especially of the defunct SARS officials as demanded by ENDSARS protesters.

However, the governor expanded the panel’s investigation to the alleged killings at the Lekki Tollgate by armed men in military uniforms.