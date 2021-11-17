Lekki shooting: Youth representative says panel did not submit two versions of report

— 1 min read

THE YOUTH representative on the Lagos State #EndSARS panel Temitope Majekodunmi on Wednesday dismissed claims that two versions of the panel’s report are in circulation.

The Lagos State Judicial Panel on Restitution for Victims of Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Related Abuses and other matters on October 20, 2020, Lekki Tollgate Shootings had submitted its report to governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Monday.

There are claims that the panel submitted two versions of the report.

Speaking on Arise Television on Wednesday Majekodunmi said the claims are untrue.

“There are no two reports. The only report we have is what we have submitted to the appointing authority,” he said

“Let us focus on the fact of the matter. Army came? Yes. Came with blank bullet? Yes. Came with live bullet? Yes. Persons were shot at? Yes. Police came? Yes.

“These things are not intended to attack anybody. They are just the fact of the matter which we have no reason as panellists to compromise our findings,” the youth representative added.

Majekodunmi disclosed that he pleaded with Sanwo-Olu to release all those incarcerated during the protest.

“On Monday, while presenting the report to the governor, I mentioned to him that it was my only request that we needed all incarcerated persons to be released unconditionally, and he obliged immediately.”

Also speaking on the program an elder statesman Femi Okunnu urged the government to be open about what happened at the Lekki Toll Gate on October 20, 2020.

He also urged the Lagos State government to convene a meeting with the youths.

Okunnu said, “The governor of Lagos State should convene a meeting with the youths. What do you want? What can we do for you?

“The government of the country, which is in control of the army and the police, must own up to their mistake in shooting people to death. It must never happen again.”

Also speaking the lawyer who represented youths during the panel sittings Adesina Ogunlana said the Lagos State government was under trial.

According to him, since the report has been presented and the people know its contents, the government should have the courage to stand by the panel’s findings.