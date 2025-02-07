Liberalist seeks applications for Liberty Fellowship

LIBERALIST Centre is seeking applications for its 2025 Journalism for Liberty Fellowship Programme.

The application is open to mid-career journalists from Nigeria, Kenya and Zambia.

Career Journalists or media professionals passionate about investigative reporting and advocating for pro-freedom ideas can apply for the fellowship.

The fellowship seeks to enhance journalists’ storytelling skills, promote liberty, and contribute to meaningful discussions on free markets and limited government.

As part of this fellowship, 20 selected fellows will receive a $100 grant to support the production of high-impact stories that align with its mission of enhancing life quality by promoting liberty and prosperity through research, media, and advocacy.

The deadline for the application is March 31, 2025.

Interested applicants can apply here.