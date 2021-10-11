Liberia deports four Nigerians 10 years after bank robbery conviction

— 1min read

10-year sentence.

Onuegbu Frank Chidozie (40), Francis Ezeji (32), Chukwu Ago (44) and Kingsley Okoro (40) were committed to prison on December 14, 2010, after the court found them guilty of attacking an Ecobank

branch in Kakata, Margibi County and stealing valuables and cash worth $207,799.

The four were tried under Section 14.32 and 50.5 of the Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

Liberia’s Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean described the quartet as ‘undesirable aliens’ and directed the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Commissioner-General Robert Budy to deport them.

According to reports, the four were subsequently deported to Nigeria via Air Cote D’Ivoire.

In another development, Sri Lanka is set to deport 44 Nigerians held at the Mirihana Detention Centre on charges of online scams running into millions of rupees, local media have reported.

Citing investigations, the Sri Lankan outlets said the arrested Nigerians “recommenced their criminal activities once again while being at the detention centre.”

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has, therefore, directed the comptroller-general of Immigration and Emigration to utilise state funds to deport the 44 Nigerians.

The comptroller-general of Immigration and Emigration had reportedly informed the president that some

41 million rupees would be spent on the deportation and that the country’s Police Department had agreed to pay 80 per cent of the total amount.