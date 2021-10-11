25 C
Abuja

Liberia deports four Nigerians 10 years after bank robbery conviction

NewsWorld News
Oghenekevwe Uchechukwu
The deportees Credit: DailyPost
The deportees Credit: DailyPost

Related

1min read

FOUR Nigerians convicted of a bank heist in Liberia have been deported, following the completion of their 10-year sentence.

Onuegbu Frank Chidozie (40), Francis Ezeji (32), Chukwu Ago (44) and Kingsley Okoro (40) were committed to prison on December 14, 2010, after the court found them guilty of attacking an Ecobank
branch in Kakata, Margibi County and stealing valuables and cash worth $207,799.

The four were tried under Section 14.32 and 50.5 of the Penal Law of the Republic of Liberia at the 13th Judicial Circuit Court.

Liberia’s Justice Minister Frank Musa Dean described the quartet as ‘undesirable aliens’ and directed the Liberia Immigration Service (LIS) Commissioner-General Robert Budy to deport them.

According to reports, the four were subsequently deported to Nigeria via Air Cote D’Ivoire.

In another development, Sri Lanka is set to deport 44 Nigerians held at the Mirihana Detention Centre on charges of online scams running into millions of rupees, local media have reported.

Citing investigations, the Sri Lankan outlets said the arrested Nigerians “recommenced their criminal activities once again while being at the detention centre.”

- Advertisement -

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has, therefore, directed the comptroller-general of Immigration and Emigration to utilise state funds to deport the 44 Nigerians.

The comptroller-general of Immigration and Emigration had reportedly informed the president that some
41 million rupees would be spent on the deportation and that the country’s Police Department had agreed to pay 80 per cent of the total amount.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

Police commence interrogation of Arabic school principal who sanctioned beating of five students

THE Kwara State Police Command said it had commenced interrogation of the principal of...
News

Police in Lagos vow to resist commemoration of #EndSARS protest

THE Police in Lagos State have vowed to resist planned protests in commemoration of...
Business and Economy

Osinbajo faults CBN on FX, says poor partnership of fiscal, monetary authorities hinders MSME interventions

NIGERIA's Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has faulted the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)'s management...
News

Liberia deports four Nigerians 10 years after bank robbery conviction

FOUR Nigerians convicted of a bank heist in Liberia have been deported, following the...
News

Buhari vows to complete Second Niger Bridge, other projects before end of tenure

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari said the Second Niger Bridge and other projects embarked upon by...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBuhari vows to complete Second Niger Bridge, other projects before end of tenure
Next articleOsinbajo faults CBN on FX, says poor partnership of fiscal, monetary authorities hinders MSME interventions

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.