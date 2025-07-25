Living and late Presidents who shaped Nigeria since 1960

NIGERIA stood still on Tuesday, July 15, when the body of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari, was laid to rest in his hometown of Daura, Kastina State.

The body was laid to rest at exactly 5.15 pm after a short prayer by Muslim clerics at his house in Daura.

He was buried at his favourite garden relaxation spot – the exact place where he always rested on a chair.

Buhari died at the age of 82 in a London hospital on Sunday, July 13.

The former leader, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985 and as a two-term civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023, died after a protracted illness.

The burial witnessed by Tinubu, Shettima, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, and other dignitaries, had a 21-gun salute by the military.

Below is a list of Nigerian presidents since independence in 1960, living or dead:

Alive

The current President is Bola Ahmed Tinubu. He was born in 1952 and assumed office on May 29, 2023. He is a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Goodluck Ebele Jonathan was born in 1957. He served as President from May 2010 to May 2015. He was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) when he led the country.

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former general and ex-military Head of State became a civilian President and served for two terms between 1999 and 2007. He was a member of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Abdulsalami Abubakar is a retired general. He was born in 1942. He led the military regime as Head of State from June 1998 to May 1999.

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (IBB) was born in 1941. He was the military Head of State from August 1985 to August 1993.

Yakubu Gowon, a retired general, was born in 1934, and was a military Head of State from August 1966 to July 1975.

Deceased

Muhammadu Buhari from Katsina State. He was born in 1942. He served as civilian president from May 2015 to May 2023 and previously as a military Head of State from December 1983 to August 1985. He passed away in July 2025.

Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, also from Katsina, was born in 1951. Yar’Adua served as President from May 2007 until his death on May 5, 2010, after a prolonged illness.

Sani Abacha from Kano State was born in 1943 and was a military Head of State from November 1993 until his death on June 8, 1998.

Ernest Shonekan led the Interim National Government (ING) after the crisis that engulfed the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election. He was born in 1936. He served as interim President from August 1993 to November 1993. He passed away in 2022.

Murtala Muhammed from Kano State was born in 1938 and was a military head of state from July 1975. He was assassinated on February 13, 1976.

Shehu Shagari served as President from October 1979 to December 1983. He was born in 1925 and passed away on December 28, 2018, in Abuja, at the age of ninety-three.

Johnson Aguiyi-Ironsi was a military Head of state. He was born in 1924. He was Head of State from January 1966 until his assassination in July 1966.

Nnamdi Azikiwe, born in 1904, was the first President of Nigeria. He served from October 1963 to January 1966. He passed away on May 11, 1996