Lockdown order: IG of Police warns officers against trampling on rights of citizens, Nigerian Army keeps mum

THE Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu, on Thursday cautioned officers of the Nigerian police deployed to enforce the 14-day lockdown order issued by President Muhammadu Buhari, against trampling on the rights of citizens.

This was contained in a press release shared on the official Twitter page of the Nigerian Police, in which the IGP ordered officers to be “professional, humane and tactful and must show utmost respect to the citizenry.”

Adamu also charged Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) across the country to ensure adequate supervision of personnel under their watch, as well as due compliance with the Standard Operating Procedure guiding enforcement of the lockdown.

On the other hand, the Nigerian Army, also deployed to enforce the lockdown order in some areas, have kept mum.

In fact, in a recent post shared on the official Twitter page of the Nigerian Army, the phone number provided as a complaint line was tagged as fake.

In a press statement released on Wednesday, the National Human Rights Commission had shared the phone line of the Director Army, Civil Military Affairs: ‪08057750691‬ and directed citizens to call the number to seek redress if they happen to fall victim of any rights violation from the military.

But the army authorities have distanced itself from the phone number without providing an alternate phone line for citizens to lay complaints.

Since the lockdown took effect on Monday, citizens have taken to social platforms to report abuses perpetrated by security agents including officers of the Nigerian Army.

Several video clips of army officers exacting capital punishment on citizens under the guise of enforcing lockdown order have spread across social media, and the army keeps mum.