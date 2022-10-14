LP to review campaign council list as controversy trails inclusion of ex-army general who denied #Lekki massacre

CONTROVERSY has trailed the inclusion of a retired Major General of the Nigerian Army, John Enenche, in the presidential campaign council of Peter Obi, Labour Party’s candidate for the 2023 general elections.

This was as the party unveiled a 1,234-man Campaign Council Committee on Wednesday ahead of the presidential election.

Speaking at the World Press Conference held in Abuja, the National Secretary the party, Clement Ojukwu, said AIG Muhammadu Zarewa would chair the campaign council.

The National Chairman, Julius Abure, would serve as the Chairman Advisory Council; Clement Ojukwu, Secretary-General, Doyin Okupe, Director General and Oseluka Obazee, General Manager.

The unveiling came amid questions raised over the party’s structure.

However, the naming of Enenche as part of the 1,234 members of the council has since sparked reactions from Peter Obi’s supporters and Nigerians at large.

Enenche was accused of refusing to acknowledge the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate area of Lagos state by members of the Nigerian Army.

Following the incident that occurred on October 20, 2020, Enenche while addressing a press conference, described images of the Lekki shooting as “photoshopped” and “cropped”.

“These videos were cropped and photoshopped. If not that I am not permitted, I would have forwarded it to you. Up till this morning, I got analysts to analyse the video and they said it was cropped and put together,” Enenche claimed.

While some reiterated their unwavering support for Peter Obi’s bid, many have threatened to rescind their backing should the party fail to remove Enenche from the campaign council.

A Twitter user, Akin Olaoye @Akintollgate, said, “As one who survived the shooting at the #lekkitollgate & supported survivors at the Judicial Panel, the events on 10.20.20 shouldn’t be politicized & the inclusion of Gen Enenche on the #ObiDatti PCC will do just that. We humbly call for his replacement & a retraction by the Gen.”

“Why don’t you trust this man and allow him the grace? You’re calling for the removal of Enenche. I have no problems with that. But saying you will withdraw your support because Enenche is in the PCC? Ok o. I believe they will fix the issue,” Another supporter, Toyosi Godwin tweeted.

Godwin added, “But to be clear, if Enenche is not removed, I will public reinforce my support for Peter Obi. This single mistake does not make others better than him, to me.”

A Twitter user, @AbdulMahmud01 who also condemned the appointment of the retired Army general said, “What do we really want in this country? Remove the bad and replace them with the ugly! How can anybody defend General Enenche who was part of the false narrative of the deep state/military industrial complex that masked the truth of the #Lekkitollgate massacre?”

Following the outburst of Nigerians on social media, the Labour Party reacted and promised to address the issue.

The spokesman, Yunusa Tanko, promised in a tweet that an updated list of the presidential campaign council would be made public soon.

“The Campaign Council in synergy with the Labour Party have noted all the issues raised on Obi-Datti Campaign Council list released on the 12th October, 2022. We assure you we will do the needful and an updated list will be released soon,” Tanko’s tweet read.